Student attacks teacher at Monte Vista High School in Danville

Police are investigating after a student reportedly assaulted a teacher in Danville.

The incident was reported during lunchtime Monday at Monte Vista High School.

The teacher was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries, officials said, adding the student involved was removed from campus.

School officials are working with police in the investigation and said counseling services are available for students affected by the violence.

San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack sent the following letter to the community:

"Dear SRVUSD Staff and Families,

We are writing to inform you of a troubling incident that occurred today on campus at Monte Vista High School.

This afternoon, during lunch, a Monte Vista student physically assaulted one of their teachers in the classroom. San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District (SRVFPD) and Danville Police responded immediately and the staff member was transported to the hospital for medical care. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not sharing their name at this time. The student responsible for the assault was identified and removed from campus. We are cooperating with Danville Police in their investigation, and we will ensure appropriate consequences will be administered to the student in accordance with our policies and provisions of the Education Code. The safety of our students and our staff is a top priority and any unsafe or dangerous conduct will not be tolerated at Monte Vista or at any school in SRVUSD.

We understand that hearing about this incident may be disturbing for our students, staff, and our community. We want to remind you that each of our schools has options for students to receive counseling support, and we encourage you to reach out to your Principal if you feel your student could benefit from speaking with someone.

This incident does not define the exceptional character and conduct of our student body at Monte Vista and SRVUSD. As a community, we share a collective responsibility to care for one another and ensure that SRVUSD is a place where everyone is physically and emotionally safe.

If you have any questions, please contact communications@srvusd.net."