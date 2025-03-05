Santa rosa

Student charged after bringing gun to high school in Santa Rosa

By NBC Bay Area staff

A student was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police say.

Police said they went to campus after getting a tip that a 16-year-old student had a gun. When officers approached the student, he took off running but he ultimately surrendered.

Santa Rosa police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the student's bag and a knife in his pocket.

The student was arrested and he faces several charges including possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The case is under investigation.

Last week, a student was stabbed in his classroom at Elsie Allen High School. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested in that case.

