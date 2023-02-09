Contra Costa County

Student Disciplined Following Racist Incident at East Bay Middle School

By NBC Bay Area staff

A student in Contra Costa County is being disciplined after a racist joke, school officials say.

Last week, officials said that a student handed out cotton balls at Diablo View Middle School in Clayton.

According to Mt. Diablo Unified School District officials, it was apparently to mock "Black History Month."

On Thursday, the school's superintendent sent an update to parents and reaffirmed a commitment to fighting bullying. He is also vowing to take action.

It is not clear how the student who did this, and the others involved, are being disciplined.

