Students challenge order to close Job Corps training sites

The Trump administration is planning to close 120 Job Corps training sites across the country in a matter of weeks, taking away job training and on-site housing for many of its 25,000 students, including several in the Bay Area.

Job Corps programs have focused on so-called underserved communities. About 4,500 of its 25,000 students were homeless before being accepted into the program, which offers training in numerous industries, including transportation, health services and even homeland security.

But the Department of Labor has said Job Corps has had financial difficulty and safety concerns.

A judge on Wednesday extended the closure deadline until at least June 25. Some Job Corps students plan to fight the closure order in court.

An attorney for the law firm representing the students said the lawsuit shows the students are being harmed.

"The legal argument in the lawsuit is that the Trump administration has exceeded its authority in closing these centers and kind of pulling the rug out from under these students," Southern Poverty Law Center Deputy Director Scott McCoy said. "That claim or that argument is made under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act that just basically says you can’t just close these centers. You have to do it in an orderly way. In fact, Congress has said there are specific steps that you have to follow before you can close the Job Corps centers."

Jean Cohen, the director of the South Bay Labor Council, said the job training programs are crucial.

"These programs create pipelines for good jobs. That means that there are companies relying on these employees to fill their future needs," she said. "And if we rip out the support that these job training programs offer, we’re also ripping out and eliminating support for families and for housing."

If the lawsuit can stop the imminent closures at the end of the month, then McCoy said Job Corps supporters can focus on challenging the president’s authority and possibly prevent the closures. McCoy did point out Congress must still approve funding the program in order to keep the doors open.