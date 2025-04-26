UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley students still express fears after Trump Administration restored visas

By Jodi Hernandez

The Trump Administration announced Friday it would restore hundreds of visas for international students who had them revoked. Despite the change, many said they are still in fear.

Students at the University of California, Berkeley and others across the country have been protesting the current administration's cuts to funding and visas being revoked.

Close to one dozen students at UC Berkeley had their visas restored. However, some said they fear the Trump Administration will change its mind again.

