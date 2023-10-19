Hayward

Students graduate from East Bay non-profit program

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a big day Thursday for dozens of Bay Area students who graduated from a local tech program.

These students overcame more than just late night study sessions and difficult exams as many are survivors of human trafficking.

The program keeps growing. On Thursday, they celebrated the graduation of more than 100 students, all of whom have come a long way and are now trained and ready for that next step in life.

The agency "Love Never Fails" began providing wrap around services for survivors of human trafficking and that includes access to the ITbiz Tech Academy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us