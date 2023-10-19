Students graduate from East Bay non-profit program

It was a big day Thursday for dozens of Bay Area students who graduated from a local tech program.

These students overcame more than just late night study sessions and difficult exams as many are survivors of human trafficking.

The program keeps growing. On Thursday, they celebrated the graduation of more than 100 students, all of whom have come a long way and are now trained and ready for that next step in life.

The agency "Love Never Fails" began providing wrap around services for survivors of human trafficking and that includes access to the ITbiz Tech Academy.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.