Marin County school district identifies students killed, injured in crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

The four Marin County high school students who were killed and two others who were injured in a fiery crash last Friday have been identified.

The Tamalpais Union High School District identified the four students who died as ninth grader Olive Koren and 10th graders Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley.

Elsa Laremont Stranczek and Marley Barclay were identified as the two injured students. Elsa was listed in critical condition, according to the school district. Marley was stable but also listed in critical condition.

All six students attended Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo, according to the school district.

"Words cannot fully express the sorrow we feel," the school district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, and the entire Archie Williams community as we grieve together. This is a time of immense pain for our school and district family."

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday on San Geronimo Valley Road, south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Arriving officers found an SUV that had slammed into a tree and caught fire.

