Students tour parts of SFO for Girls Aviation Day

More than a dozen middle school girls took part in “Girls in Aviation Day” at the San Francisco International Airport Saturday.
The event, put on by United Airlines, was aimed at educating the group about the various career opportunities in and around aviation.
The students had a chance to get a first-hand look at an aircraft, as well as other United departments. Along the way, the group chatted with women in leadership and other frontline positions, including a pilot.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.