Sudden, Dangerous Waves Could Hit Bay Area Beaches

File image of waves in Pacifica.
Officials warn that potentially dangerous waves are expected along the coast in the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Monday that “sneaker waves” that can suddenly surge to 3 or 4 feet (0.9 to 1.2 meters) are expected Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning and urged people to stay back from the waves and not turn their backs to the sea.

Earlier this year, a boy was swept away and drowned when a powerful wave dragged him into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County, the newspaper reported.

