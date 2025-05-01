No signs of foul play in deaths of 3 people at Suisun City home

Police are awaiting a coroner's report on the deaths of three people found at a Suisun City home on Thursday, and said there were no signs of foul play or a struggle.

In addition, the city's fire department didn't find signs of carbon monoxide or toxic particles when they tested air quality at the home, located in the 500 block of Lassen Avenue.

Police said Thursday evening that they have finished gathering evidence at the scene and are waiting for a report from the coroner's office. Identification of the three people is pending.

"During our initial investigation, we did not see any signs of foul play or struggle that would indicate violence or pose an ongoing concern to the community," the Suisun City Police Department posted on social media Thursday.

"While we have noticed there is a lot of speculation by the community with regard to what occurred, we urge everyone to be patient for more information and be respectful to the three families affected by this tragedy."