Summit Fire forces evacuations in Santa Cruz Mountains

Firefighters have responded to a fire near Highway 17 and Summit Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains that forced evacuations Saturday night.

The blaze, dubbed the Summit Fire, is approximately 1 acre and the Santa Cruz Sherrif''s Office is conducting evacuations along Alta Vista, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire reported that powerlines in the area are down and that motorists should avoid the area.

According to Cal Fire, they have "had near misses with crashes in the vicinity."

The agency also asks people to avoid the area because more resources are expected to arrive to help extinguish the fire.

UPDATE: The #SummitFire is approximately 1 acre and crews are making progress. Evacuations are being conducted by @SantaCruzSO1 along Alta Vista, no other evacuations at this time. https://t.co/LGXZpj8zd6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 27, 2024