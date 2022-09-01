Join us on Saturday, September 10, 2022 for Rotary's Environmental Summit on Green Transportation and Clean Energy!

Keynote presenters include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Federal Transit Administrator for the U.S. Department of Transportation Nuria Fernandez.

Rotary is uniquely placed to empower local communities around the world to implement climate solutions. Participants will hear from our keynote presenters and panelists, who will be discussing informative topics and call-to-action steps on:

Present and future green transportation

Clean energy solutions

Developing healthy and sustainable communities

Climate crisis mitigation

Policy, technology, practice, and equity

There will also be refreshments, exhibits, and guided tours available.

For tickets visit: Rotary's Environmental Summit on Green Transportation & Clean Energy, Sat Sep 10th 2022, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm PDT | Humanitix