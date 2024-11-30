Recalls

SunFed cucumbers latest to be recalled for salmonella contamination concerns

The FDA is warning shoppers that any SunFed cucumbers purchased between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 may contain salmonella

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The list of groceries being recalled due to possible contamination keeps growing. 

The FDA is warning shoppers that any SunFed cucumbers purchased between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 may contain salmonella.

NBC Bay Area’s Emma Goss has the details on this latest outbreak, and why we're hearing about so many food safety recalls lately.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
