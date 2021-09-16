Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale City Leaders Look to Tighten Rules on Short-Term Rentals

A shooting last month during a party at an Airbnb rental left a teenager dead

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunnyvale city leaders this week are looking to tighten the rules on short-term rentals after a teen's shooting death last month during a house party at an Airbnb rental.

In particular, the city is studying ways to prevent for-profit parties at short-term rentals that draw dozens and sometimes hundreds of people.

The Sunnyvale City Council will consider enhanced registration requirements and higher fines for hosts who break the rules. Currently, there's a limit on guests to four adults per night and a transient occupancy tax.

In the East Bay, almost two years after a deadly mass shooting during a party at an Airbnb in Orinda, city leaders there already reworked the short-term rental ordinance, banning no-host rentals and requiring the host to remain at the property during rentals that have to be at least two-night stays.

Airbnb has responded, saying they condemn the violence at rental properties and work with people impacted by such incidents.

