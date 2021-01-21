Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Man Arrested in Double Homicide Involving his Wife, Daughter

52-year-old man walked into police headquarters and confessed to a records clerk

By Stephen Ellison

A Sunnyvale man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of double murder after he walked into police headquarters and confessed to killing his wife then officers later found his wife's and daughter's bodies at his home, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

At about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the front lobby of Sunnyvale DPS headquarters on a report of a man who told a records clerk he killed his wife, police said.

Leonid Yamburg, 51, was detained by officers, and police responded to his home in the 900 block of West Homestead Road, finding Yamburg’s wife, Svetlana Nikitina, and his 11-year-old daughter dead at the scene, police said.

Yamburg was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the two died, and police would only say the cause was under investigation by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective Holt at 408-730-4565.

