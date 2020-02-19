Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Man Found Dead at Oregon Ski Resort

By Bay City News

Oregon's Mount Hood
Chester Allen/The Olympian/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The body of a Sunnyvale man was found earlier this week at the Mount Hood Meadows ski resort in Oregon, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

Tim Bauters, 47, was last seen Friday at the resort and was believed to be snowboarding alone. According to the sheriff's office, Bauters had gone to the resort multiple times during an extended work trip and was believed to be in good health.

Bauters' family notified the sheriff's office of a possible missing person around 1:45 p.m. Monday after he had not returned from the work trip as scheduled. The Meadows Ski Patrol verified his rental vehicle was still on site and launched a search using a record of Bauters' lift scans in an effort to find his last known location and time.

Local

Hayward 38 mins ago

Police Investigate Seriously Injured Woman in Hayward

Giants 2 hours ago

Hunter Pence Thrilled to Be Back With Giants After Year Away

Meadows Ski Patrol contacted the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at roughly 6:15 p.m. after finding Bauters' body near Heather Canyon.

Local law enforcement in California notified Bauters' family that his body was recovered, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

Bauters is the second person to die at the resort in two days, following a Portland man who died Sunday after a snowboarding fall. No further information was available regarding a potential cause of Bauters' death.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sunnyvale
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us