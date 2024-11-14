Sunnyvale approves new safe parking program for unhoused living in cars or RVs

Sunnyvale's city council approved allowing those living in their cars or recreational vehicles to temporarily park in designated areas, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The program comes as city data from last year shows 32% of unhoused people in Sunnyvale lived in their cars.

The city council says it will finalize the sites and determine when the spaces will be available at a later date.

Mountain View, Palo Alto and Saratoga all have similar safe parking programs.