Sunnyvale police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside home

Police are searching for a 44-year-old man wanted in a fatal shooting last week outside a Sunnyvale home, police said Monday.

Jesus Aguilera, of Sunnyvale, is suspected of shooting a 40-year-old man outside a home in the 900 block of S. Wolfe Road about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and gave him medical aid. Despite life-saving efforts he died at the scene. His name was not released.

Police said last week that it's believed that the victim knew the suspect, but released no other details.

On Monday, police released photos and a description of Aguilera and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. Anyone who sees him should call 911, and not try to contact him.