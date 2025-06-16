Sunol

Sunol Mission Fire: Forward progress stopped and at least 70 acres burned

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forward progress has been stopped in a Sunol brush fire, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The so-called Mission Fire was reported near Mission and Andrade roads.

At least 70 acres have burned, firefighters said. The blaze was 25% contained as of 3 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

