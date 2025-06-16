Sunol Mission Fire: Forward progress stopped and at least 70 acres burned

Forward progress has been stopped in a Sunol brush fire, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.
The so-called Mission Fire was reported near Mission and Andrade roads.
At least 70 acres have burned, firefighters said. The blaze was 25% contained as of 3 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
#MissionFire [update] near Mission Rd X Andrade Rd in Sunol (Alameda County) is now 70 acres and 25% contained. Forward progress stopped.— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 16, 2025
Firefighters are working together to implement & secure containment lines. #CALFIRESCU
Firefighters are working together to implement & secure containment lines.
