Super Bowl Returning to Levi's Stadium in 2026, Bringing Millions to the Bay

It is now official -- the Super Bowl is returning to Levi’s Stadium in February of 2026 and with it, hundreds of millions of dollars for the Bay Area.
But, there are also some issues. San Jose is hoping to get a larger slice of that economic pie this time around and San Francisco is hoping to have fewer unhoused people to move out of sight.
Terry McSweeney has the full report in video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.