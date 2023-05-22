Super Bowl

Super Bowl Returning to Levi's Stadium in 2026, Bringing Millions to the Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It is now official -- the Super Bowl is returning to Levi’s Stadium in February of 2026 and with it, hundreds of millions of dollars for the Bay Area.  

But, there are also some issues. San Jose is hoping to get a larger slice of that economic pie this time around and San Francisco is hoping to have fewer unhoused people to move out of sight. 

Terry McSweeney has the full report in video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us