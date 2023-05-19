What Having Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium Could Mean for the Bay Area

It appears another Super Bowl could be coming to the Bay Area.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to be awarded Super Bowl LX in 2026. NFL owners are expected to confirm the reports next week.

"Frankly, I haven’t even heard of another city, another venue that’s even in contention for Super Bowl 60," NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco said. "It is all 49ers. It is all Levi’s Stadium."

When asked about the reports, 49ers President Al Guido wrote in a statement: "If the Bay Area has the opportunity, we would be honored to host Super Bowl LX."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The teams stayed and played in the South Bay, but most of the other Super Bowl events were held in San Francisco. Super Bowl LX would likely follow a similar formula.

"The whole region benefitted from it," San Francisco Travel Association CEO and President Joe D'Alessandro said. "We had thousands of visitors coming into the region. We had lots of events. Lots of small businesses benefitted by supplying these events."

The San Francisco Travel Association said Super Bowl 50 brought an additional $240 million into the local economy.

Bay Area hotels made $181 million that week, and $35.8 million in tax revenue landed in the coffers of local governments.

But D'Alessandro said this time may be even more important for San Francisco as the region struggles to fully recover from the pandemic.

"That was a different time," D'Alessandro said. "That was a time when San Francisco was very crowded. There was a lot of people visiting San Francisco, lot of people working in San Francisco. These are different times now. San Francisco needs these types of events to really recover in its full capacity."

If all goes to plan, just four short months after Super Bowl LX, Levi's Stadium will host multiple World Cup soccer games.

"I think it’s a really great thing for Santa Clara and the entire Bay Area," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said. "What’s best for Santa Clara is that the taxpayers won’t be saddled with any of the costs, so it’s really a win for everyone involved."

Gillmor has had a contentious relationship with the 49ers over Levi's Stadium in the past. When asked if Santa Clara is ready for the big events, she said, "We’ve had the experience of Super Bowl 50, so we have that under our belt. We know the pluses and minuses and lessons learned from that. We’ll take that forward to Super Bowl 60 and the World Cup."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is also cheering the plan, saying in a tweet, "We know what hosting the Super Bowl can do for our region and the City, and we're excited to have the opportunity to welcome Super Bowl LX to the Bay."