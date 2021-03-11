something good

‘Super Michael,' Vallejo Boy With Rare Medical Condition, Treated to Birthday Surprise

'Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal,' the boy's mother said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young boy with a rare medical condition was treated to a heartwarming birthday surprise on Wednesday.

Vallejo firefighters, medics and police participated in a drive-by parade to celebrate Michael Reading's second birthday. At one point, the youngster was allowed to climb aboard a firetruck and sit in the driver's seat.

Michael, who's known as "Super Michael," has a connective tissue condition called neonatal Marfan syndrome. He was not expected to live past 12 months.

Local

Danville 43 mins ago

Police Activity Forces Closure of Sycamore Valley Road in Danville

49ers 2 hours ago

49ers Nearly $25 Million Under NFL's Salary Cap Entering Free Agency

Emily Reading, Michael's mother, said she was extremely grateful for everyone involved in the drive-by birthday parade.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal," she said.

Michael spent most of his young life at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. He's had three open-heart surgeries.

This article tagged under:

something goodVallejo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us