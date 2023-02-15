How to Watch the Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Red Carpet Event

It’s time to level up: Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is set for its grand opening, and we’re taking you inside the Mushroom Kingdom for the red carpet event.

Join us on our streaming platforms at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the star-powered live show hosted by and Acceso Total and California Live.

Here’s how to watch:

Connected TV

Stream it live on your big screen on the NBC Bay Area News channel.

Roku — Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 133.

— Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 133. Samsung TV Plus — Find us on channel 1035.

— Find us on channel 1035. Xumo Play — Click your way to the News section to find our channel.

You can also stream it on NBC Bay Area on your Roku device. You'll find the show in the local section while it’s happening live.

Mobile App and Website

If you’re on the go and want to watch live on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBC Bay Area app for iOS and Android. The option to watch will be on the home page.

You can also watch at nbcbayarea.com on your mobile or computer browser — right here on this page, so don't forget to bookmark it!