It's ‘Super Saturday' in Paris! Richardson, Biles and Ledecky among Olympic stars competing

It’s Super Saturday for a reason. The Aug. 3 slate of events at the Paris Olympics is brimming with must-see competition and a whole lot of star power.

Here are some of the key events on tap and links to Peacock live event streams:

1:00 a.m. PT: Coverage of heats for the men's 100m heats featuring current world champion Noah Lyles, the 110m hurdles for the decathlon, repechages for the 800ms and more

2:00 a.m. PT: Swimming preliminary heats in the women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, men's 4x100m medley relay and women's 4x100m medley relay.

3:00 a.m. PT: Men's doubles tennis gold medal final between Ebden/Peers (AUS) and Krajicek/Ram (USA)

5:45 a.m. PT: Sophia Smith and the United States Women's National Team takes on Japan in a quarterfinal soccer match (Telemundo Spanish-language coverage available here)

6:30 a.m. PT: Apparatus finals begin with the men competing on floor exercise and pommel horse while the women, featuring USA’s Simone Biles, chase gold, silver and bronze on vault

6:30 a.m. PT: Women's singles tennis gold medal final between Zheng Qinwen (CHN) and Donna Vekic (CRO)

7:20 a.m. PT: NBC coverage of the women's vault event in gymnastics

8:00 a.m. PT: Spain takes on Colombia in a quarterfinal match of the women's tournament (Telemundo Spanish-language coverage available here)

8:15 a.m. PT: LeBron James, Steph Curry and the United States men's basketball team takes the court against Puerto Rico for its final group stage game

10:00 a.m. PT: Canada takes on Germany in a quarterfinal match of the women's tournament (Universo Spanish-language coverage available here)

10:00 a.m. PT: All eyes on USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson’s shot at gold. The fastest woman in the world will be crowned following the semifinals and final of the women’s 100m. Plus, medals will be won during the mixed 4x400m relay final and decathlon.

10:30 a.m. PT: The men’s shot put concludes with the final at the Stade de France

11:15 a.m. PT: The women’s triple jump wraps up with the final at the Stade de France

11:30 a.m. PT: Medals are on the line in the men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m IM, 4x100m mixed medley relay and women's 800m freestyle featuring Katie Ledecky who is looking to add a fourth medal in Paris.

12:00 p.m. PT: France takes on Brazil in a quarterfinal match of the women's soccer tournament (Telemundo Spanish-language coverage available here)

1:00 p.m. PT: Athletes compete for gold in the men's gymnastics floor event

8:00 p.m. PT: Primetime in Paris: Medals are awarded in swimming and track & field, including the women's 800m freestyle and men's 100m fly final. Plus, the women's vault final in gymnastics.

If you miss a live event, don't worry. All of the live stream links above also provide access to replays of events shortly after they've concluded.

For the full schedule of events still to come for the rest of these games, check out our interactive schedule here.