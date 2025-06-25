Superfood swaps to your favorite classic summer dishes!

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with dietician Ashley Hawk to learn how to beat the heat and boost your health with Supercharged Summer Favorites! We're transforming classic warm-weather dishes into nutrient-rich powerhouses with simple ingredient swaps. From revitalized sweet potato salad to wholesome black bean burgers and protein-packed "nice cream" floats, these recipes offer delicious ways to stay cool, energized, and feeling great all summer long.

Reimagined Sweet Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Steam or boil sweet potato cubes until just fork-tender (about 8–10 minutes). Let cool slightly. In a large bowl, gently toss sweet potatoes with sliced celery and dill. Mix the Greek yogurt with mustard and dill then season with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Benefits:

Sweet potatoes are packed with fiber, vitamin A, and complex carbs for lasting energy. Celery adds crunch, hydration, and antioxidants. Dill has anti-inflammatory properties and brightens the dish without extra sodium.

*Recipe Courtesy of Ashley Hawk

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients:

2 cups mashed sweet potato (about 2 large sweet potatoes)

Olive oil (for cooking)

1 to 1½ cups cooked brown rice (or cooked quinoa)

1 cup black beans (rinsed and drained)

½ cup finely diced green onion

½ cup walnut or pecan meal (or very finely chopped)

1 tablespoon brown sugar (optional)

Spice blend:

2½ tsp cumin, 1 tsp smoked paprika, ¼ tsp salt,

¼ tsp black pepper, ¼ tsp chipotle powder (optional)

Instructions:

Pierce sweet potatoes several times with a fork. Microwave on high for 5–8 minutes, turning halfway, until tender. Let cool slightly, then peel and mash to yield 2 cups. In a large bowl, combine mashed sweet potato, brown rice, black beans, green onion, nut meal, brown sugar (if using), and spice blend. Mix well. Mash some of the beans to help bind the mixture. Shape mixture into 6–8 patties. Place on a plate or tray. Chill (Optional): Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes to help firm up. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook patties 3–4 minutes per side, until golden and crisp. Serve on buns, in wraps, or on salad bowls with your favorite toppings.

Nutritional Benefits:

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene for skin and eye health. Black beans offer plant-based protein and fiber. Nuts/seeds (walnut or pecan meal) add heart-healthy fats.

*Recipe Courtesy of Ashley Hawk

Whipped Cottage Cheese “Nice Cream” Float

Ingredients:

1 cup whipped cottage cheese

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon peanut butter (optional)

Sparkling water (vanilla, cherry, or citrus-flavored works great!)

*Prebiotic soda like Olipop for the “float”

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, blend cottage cheese, honey, and peanut butter (if using) until smooth and creamy. Scoop into a pan lined with parchment paper and freeze for at least 4 hours. Remove from freezer for 10 minutes before scooping into a chilled glass. Slowly pour prebiotic soda over the top to create a fizzy float.

Nutritional Benefits:

Cottage cheese is packed with protein and calcium. Peanut butter

*Recipe Courtesy of Ashley Hawk