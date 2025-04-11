Supervisor seeks measure to reopen SF's Great Highway on weekdays

As San Francisco prepares to open its new park on the now closed Great Highway, a supervisor says she plans to explore a ballot measure to reopen the two-mile stretch of roadway.

The Great Highway closed last month to make room for the new Sunset Dunes Park after 54% of voters approved a measure in November. The park is set to open Saturday.

But Supervisor Connie Chan now says she's looking at a ballot measure that would reopen the highway on weekdays.

Families got a chance to preview Sunset Dunes last weekend, complete with a new bicycle play area and skills course.

"It’s like one more awesome thing in san francisco that we can take our kids to do that’s outside, that’s free, that’s healthy and that brings us to meet other people in the community," resident Lian Chang said. "So I think we’re all really excited about it."

However, opposition to closing the Great Highway has remained strong among the city’s voters on the west side who use the roadway more often.

For Chan to move her ballot measure forward, she’ll need to get approval of six supervisors, which could be challenging.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Ethics Commission is set to vote on a fine against the Open the Great Highway campaign for failing to file as a political committee and violating city and state election laws.

The commission could vote on a $2,400 fine against the campaign Friday morning at their regular meeting.