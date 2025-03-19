Support Your School at the Fourth Annual Copita Alum Rock!

Get ready for an exciting weekend of soccer at the fourth edition of Copita, in collaboration with the Alum Rock School District! The tournament will take place on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at James Lick High School.

This free event brings together students, families, and sports fans for two days of thrilling competition, music, delicious food, and a community resource fair.

Telemundo 48 sports anchors Carlos Yustis and Max Cordaro will host the event and present the championship trophy to the winning team of Copita T48 ARUSD.

Don’t miss exclusive coverage of the participating teams on Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area!

Event Details:

WHEN:

Saturday, March 29 & Sunday, March 30

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:

James Lick High School

57 N White Rd, San Jose, CA 95127

Join us and cheer for your favorite team—we’ll see you on the field! ⚽