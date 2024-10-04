Santa Clara County

Supporters rally for fired Santa Clara County schools chief

By NBC Bay Area staff

In the wake of the firing of Santa Clara County's schools chief, dozens of her supporters rallied Friday at the Board of Education office in San Jose.

The group supporting Superintendent May Ann Dewan criticized the county school board for its lack of transparency, called for more accountability and demanded her reinstatement.

In a 4-2 vote with one abstention Wednesday night, trustees in a closed-door session terminated Dewan without cause.

