Community comes together to support street vendors with buyout in San Pablo

Community organizations put together a buyout in San Pablo Saturday, aiming to help a pair of street vendors who were robbed at gunpoint in May.

Dozens turned out to show their support for Ricardo and Reina, the couple who were robbed, by buying tacos from them.

The Union of Vendors and Norcal Racing teamed up to organize Saturday’s event.

“I wanted to do a buyout for them to show them that they’re not alone, show them love and support them,” said Christian Fregoso, who runs the Norcal Racing instagram page and helped organize the event. “A lot is going on. We want to show them people care. This is what it’s all about. Protecting our street vendors and our people.”

NorCal Racing has also helped organize previous community buyouts.

Police have not yet identified or arrested the person who robbed the couple.