San Pablo

Community comes together to support street vendors with buyout in San Pablo

People turned out to support a couple who were robbed at gunpoint in May

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community organizations put together a buyout in San Pablo Saturday, aiming to help a pair of street vendors who were robbed at gunpoint in May. 

Dozens turned out to show their support for Ricardo and Reina, the couple who were robbed, by buying tacos from them. 

Oakland Jul 22

Oakland community organizes buyout for ice cream vendor who was robbed

San Jose Feb 26

Community Hosts Buyout Event to Support 2 San Jose Food Vendors Who Were Attacked

The Union of Vendors and Norcal Racing teamed up to organize Saturday’s event. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I wanted to do a buyout for them to show them that they’re not alone, show them love and support them,” said Christian Fregoso, who runs the Norcal Racing instagram page and helped organize the event. “A lot is going on. We want to show them people care. This is what it’s all about. Protecting our street vendors and our people.”

NorCal Racing has also helped organize previous community buyouts. 

Police have not yet identified or arrested the person who robbed the couple.

This article tagged under:

San Pablo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us