US Supreme Court to hear issue of birthright citizenship

Thousands of children with no legal status could soon be in limbo as the U.S. Supreme Court hears the issue of birthright citizenship Thursday.

President Donald Trump wants the high court to reinterpret the guarantee of the 14th Amendment, which states in part, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump wants to limit birthright citizenship to people who have at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or is a permanent U.S resident.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.