Immigration

US Supreme Court to hear issue of birthright citizenship

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of children with no legal status could soon be in limbo as the U.S. Supreme Court hears the issue of birthright citizenship Thursday.

President Donald Trump wants the high court to reinterpret the guarantee of the 14th Amendment, which states in part, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump wants to limit birthright citizenship to people who have at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or is a permanent U.S resident.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationSupreme Court
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us