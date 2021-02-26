Supreme Court Order Allows Indoor Worship Services in Santa Clara County

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued an order allowing indoor worship services to resume in Santa Clara County at 20% capacity, the county said.

The high court's order reversed a lower court's decision.

"We are disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s order regarding indoor worship services," County Counsel James R. Williams said in a statement. "The Supreme Court order was issued without any analysis at all of the County’s gathering rules, which have always been neutral and applied equally to all gatherings across-the-board. Indoor gatherings of all kinds remain very risky, and we continue to urge all religious institutions to carefully follow the public health recommendations to avoid spread of COVID-19 among their congregations and the broader community."