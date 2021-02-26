coronavirus

Supreme Court Order Allows Indoor Worship Services in Santa Clara County

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a church.
NBC Bay Area

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued an order allowing indoor worship services to resume in Santa Clara County at 20% capacity, the county said.

The high court's order reversed a lower court's decision.

"We are disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s order regarding indoor worship services," County Counsel James R. Williams said in a statement. "The Supreme Court order was issued without any analysis at all of the County’s gathering rules, which have always been neutral and applied equally to all gatherings across-the-board. Indoor gatherings of all kinds remain very risky, and we continue to urge all religious institutions to carefully follow the public health recommendations to avoid spread of COVID-19 among their congregations and the broader community."

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Questions About One Medical Vaccine Controversy Linger

vaccine 6 mins ago

Gov. Newsom Pledges to Reserve Vaccines for Teachers

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Santa Clara CountySupreme Court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us