Supreme Court

Supreme Court reviews South Carolina bid to defund Planned Parenthood

The case is being closely watched by Planned Parenthood leaders in the Bay Area and Northern California

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Planned Parenthood leaders in the Bay Area are closely monitoring a United States Supreme Court case that could have a major impact on women's health care, including in some case whether the patient gets to choose their doctor.

The case involves South Carolina's attempt to strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funding.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"The impacts will be felt in communities that already have a lack of access to primary health care in obstetrics and gynecological care," said Mary Zeigler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis. "And there won't be a recourse if the Supreme Court rules the way South Carolina wants them to."

Competing activists gathered Wednesday in front of the White House sounding off on funding for Planned Parenthood. While the protests occurred while the high court heard oral arguments in the South Carolina case to determine whether Medicaid users can sue in order to pick their preferred health care provider, including Planned Parenthood.

news Sep 14, 2023

Planned Parenthood will resume abortions in Wisconsin after court rules against 1849 ban

abortion Nov 10, 2024

Study maps how nonprofit religious groups set up facilities near abortion clinics

abortion Jan 24, 2024

64,000 women and girls became pregnant due to rape in states with abortion bans, study estimates

In a statement, the president of the Planned Parenthood Northern California said "If the court sides with these efforts it could give other states the green light to discriminate against providers with patients suffering the most by the loss of health care services they need."

The case dates back to an earlier South Carolina decision that stripped state funding from Planned Parenthood because it provides abortion services.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case by June.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Court
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us