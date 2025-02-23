Pacifica

Authorities respond to surfer in distress call at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica

By Bay City News

The North County Fire Authority responded to a distress call at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica Sunday, the agency said on social media.

A surfer in distress was being assisted, the authority posted on social media at 12:45 p.m.

State lifeguards also responded.

The North County Fire Authority is a joint powers agreement between the cities of Brisbane, Daly City, and Pacifica.

