Surfers paddle out for annual contest in Pacifica

The fog and frigid water of the Pacific Ocean didn’t stop longtime surfers from paddling out in Pacifica Saturday to compete for a good cause.

The 23rd Annual Kahuna Kupuna Benefit Surf Contest started at 7 a.m. Saturday at Linda Mar Beach. Loosely translated from Hawaiian, Kahuna Kupuna means “Big Chief, Wise Elder.”

Organizers say the event is the only amateur surf contest in the world specifically designed for surfers over the age of 40.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One of the highlights though is a team event, designed to get people of all ages in the water.

“We have divisions for longboard and shortboard,” said organizer Roy Earnest. “And then we have a team event where the older surfers recruit younger surfers in a team that represents three generations and that’s one of the favorite parts of the contest for me.”

Proceeds from the contest go to Pacifica’s Environmental Family, which promotes discovery and caring for natural resources.