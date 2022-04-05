Surveillance Camera Captures Man Attack 17-Year-Old Girl in South San Jose

A surveillance camera captured a man attack a 17-year-old girl in broad daylight near a school in South San Jose last month.

The attack happened just after 3 p.m. on March 24 on Steinbeck Drive near Allen At Steinbeck Elementary School. The man was arrested minutes later. The teen was shaken up but otherwise OK, her grandmother said.

Surveillance footage showed the man pushing the teenager up against a fence and then wrestling with her.

Police said it appears the man was initially after her purse. But as the struggle continued and the girl fought back and screamed, the man threw her to the ground and straddled her.

As some bystanders came up to help, the man walked away.

"People who were in the area and people who were aware of their surroundings obviously contributed to helping solve this incident and prevented something perhaps even worse from happening," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said.

Dereck Jamal Boykin, 38, was arrested and charged with assault and attempted rape. He remains in jail with no bail.