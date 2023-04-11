San Jose

Surveillance Video Appears to Show Man Take Thousands of Dollars From San Jose Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose woman wants action after she said a man stole thousands of dollars from her home.

The woman caught the incident on surveillance video and said things have only gotten worse.

Surveillance video appears to show a man breaking into the woman's home, stealing her safe, then walking away with thousands of dollars. The scary part? The woman said the suspect is not stopping there.

NBC Bay Area's Yomara Lopez has more in the video report above.

