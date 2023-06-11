San Francisco

Surveillance video shows moments after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

People are waiting for answers about a mass shooting, which wounded nine people Friday night in San Francisco’s Mission District.

By Thom Jensen

Surveillance video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday shows the moments after a mass shooting left nine people injured in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night.

The surveillance video from a church on a nearby intersection appears to show people running in the moments after the shooting. Within minutes, the footage shows the light from police sirens as first responders begin to arrive. 

Of the nine people shot Friday, one person has since been released from the hospital. The other eight are still being treated at Zuckerberg SF General, with one in critical condition, officials said.  

The shooting happened near the clothing store Dying Breed on 24th Street and Treat Avenue. According to the store’s Instagram account, it was scheduled to celebrate its sixth anniversary Friday night with a block party. 

NBC Bay Area spoke to a woman named Ari, who said she was at that block party. She described the event as "frightening and chaotic."

“I was right there,” Ari said. “And people were getting shot right next to me.” 

The investigation continues after nine people were shot Friday night in San Francisco’s Mission District. Christie Smith reports.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed Saturday the shooting was a drive-by, though police have not released a description of the car involved or information about the shooters. They believe it was a targeted shooting, not a random one. 

NBC Bay Area spoke to Hope T., the mother of the man who has already been released from the hospital. She said her son continues to improve since he came home, and added that she hopes the police investigate the shooting thoroughly. 

“I don’t want it to just be written off as a gang-related event, because my son is not related to any gangs,” Hope T. said. “And that’s a way people can dismiss violence and not realize that it affects everyone.” 

San Francisco police gave an update after nine people were shot Friday night in the Mission District.

Former House Speaker and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi tweeted about the shooting Saturday, saying the city is praying for the victims. She added, “We must end the scourge of gun violence.”

San Francisco
