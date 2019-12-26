San Jose

Surveillance Video Shows Break-In at San Jose Bakery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Flower Flour Bakery

A San Jose bakery owner is up in arms after a person broke into their business and took off with a cash register.

The crime was reported around 2 a.m. Thursday and captured on surveillance video posted on Facebook by the business, Flower Flour Bakery in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

What do you want from a small bakery! Why? Why? This happened to our shop 2AM today. When I received the call from ADT I was so Mad. Why? We are a hard working small bakery! Why are you damaging our shop?

Posted by Flower Flour on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Thursday's incident is the second time in the past four months someone has broken the glass at the bakery and burglarized it, according to the owner.

"What do you want from a small bakery! Why? Why? This happened to our shop 2AM today," Flower Flour Bakery wrote in a Facebook post. "When I received the call from ADT I was so Mad. Why? We are a hard working small bakery! Why are you damaging our shop?"

No other information was immediately available.

