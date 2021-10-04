San Leandro

Surveillance Video Shows Car Slam Into San Leandro 7-Eleven, Injuring 7

Warning: the surveillance video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers

By NBC Bay Area staff



Surveillance footage obtained by NBC Bay Area shows the moment a car plowed into a 7-Eleven in San Leandro Sunday afternoon, leaving seven people injured.

The footage captured the sedan slam into at least one person outside the store and others standing inside near the register.

Before the crash happened, the driver was parked in a spot in front of the 7-Eleven. The video shows the driver reverse, appear to hit another car and then speed toward the front of the store.

Seven people suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

