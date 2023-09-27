Suspect in Solano County cold case, now person of interest in another incident

A day after authorities arrest a man connected to a 1987 cold case involving the death of 6-year-old Vallejo boy, Martinez police say the same man is a person of interest in a similar cold case from the same year.

According to Martinez police, Fred Cain III, 69, the third is a person of interest in the 1987 cold case of Eric Coy, a 9-year-old, whose dead body was found in a creek near Martinez Junior High.

The Solano County Sheriffs Department announced Tuesday that Cain was arrested at his home in Oregon for the 1987 death of a 6-year old Vallejo boy, whose body was discovered on Sherman Island in Sacramento County.

“The Eric Coy case remains an active investigation over the last 36 years. We've never forgotten about that case. And it continues to be an active investigation as it was on day one,” said Patrick Salamid, with Martinez police.

Martinez resident Riann Jackson attended the same school as Eric in 1987. She shared this yearbook picture of him, during their time at Martinez Elementary School.

Coy’s tragic death is still a topic of discussion decades later with many of her classmates now having families of their own.

“It’s just something as like an 8 or 9-year-old kid. It’s not something you can think about. We still think about it and talk about it,” Jackson said.

Advances in DNA technology led to the arrest of Cain, who is being transferred to Solano County. He will make his first court appearance Thursday, facing murder charges along with allegations of kidnapping and sodomy.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Cain in the case of Eric Coy. For locals like Jackson, an arrest in the case is long overdue.

“Even after all these years, I'm sure it will make people feel a certain way about this coming to some type of closure,” she said.