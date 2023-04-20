Hayward

Suspect in 2019 Hayward Homicide Taken Into Custody at US-Mexico Border

By Kathleen Kirkwood | Bay City News

File image of a police vehicle.
A man suspected in a 2019 fatal shooting in Hayward was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents last week after he crossed into the U.S. from Mexico, police said.

Emmanuel Padilla Maciel, 23, was wanted in connection with the Dec. 7, 2019 shooting death of 20-year-old Hayward resident, John Creech Jr. 

Padilla Maciel, of Oakland, allegedly shot Creech about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street, a few blocks from the Hayward Amtrak Station.

When officers responded to the shooting, they found Creech with gunshot wounds and he died at the scene, according to police.

Detectives identified Padilla Maciel as a suspect in the case and arrest warrants were issued. He was taken into custody by U.S. customs agents on April 14 after a records check revealed an outstanding warrant.

Hayward police took custody of Padilla Maciel on Wednesday, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Padilla Maciel with murder.

Padilla Maciel was booked at the Hayward Police Department Jail and will later be transferred to the Santa Rita County Jail, where he will be held without bail, police said.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Navas at (510) 293-7176.

Hayward
