Suspect Arrested After 90-Minute Standoff in Peninsula Pond

A suspect driving a stolen car led police on a pursuit Tuesday night that began at a mall parking lot and ended with a 90-minute standoff in a pond, where crisis negotiators talked the suspect into coming ashore.

The pursuit began shortly after San Mateo police officers identified a stolen vehicle at about 9:05 p.m. in the parking lot at Bridgepointe Shopping Center at 3000 Bridgepoint Parkway, according to press release from the San Mateo Police Department.

Officers attempted to make an arrest, but the vehicle started moving and officers pursued it.

The suspect drove back and forth between the different parking lots at the mall before ultimately driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the nearby Schooner Bay condominium complex in Foster City, where he crashed into a tree and fled on foot and jumped into the complex's waist-deep pond.

While partially submerged, the suspect threatened to stab and shoot officers who attempted to enter the pond. He also made repeated threats to commit suicide.

Crisis negotiators negotiated with the suspect, who was safely taken into custody after a 90-minute standoff.

The press release credited a multi-agency collaboration for the safe apprehension of the suspect, Michael Robillard, 43, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer.