Teen arrested after CHP chase in Oakland ends with pedestrian killed

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday released more details about its officers' cross-town pursuit of a suspect in Oakland this week that ended with one pedestrian dead and another injured.

Oakland resident Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia was wanted by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for felony evading, and CHP officers tried to pull him over about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland.

Hernandez-Garcia, 18, allegedly drove away with CHP officers in pursuit, but they called it off after 37 seconds, according to a CHP news release.

A CHP fixed-wing aircraft, however, continued to monitor Hernandez-Garcia's vehicle as he drove on the freeway and city streets for about 15 minutes. The suspect then pulled over to the curb at 1844 Fifth St., about three blocks from Lake Merritt, and the driver started to get out as the CHP aircraft guided nearby patrol vehicles to the location, the CHP said.

As CHP officers were approaching, Hernandez-Garcia allegedly got back in the vehicle and drove away, with the CHP in pursuit.

Within 30 seconds of fleeing the scene, however, the suspect's car allegedly crashed into a minivan at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 21st Street. About 25 seconds after the crash, CHP officers discontinued the chase a second time.

The people inside the minivan suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

After the suspect drove away from the minivan crash, the CHP aircraft continued to track "as the driver fled in a reckless and dangerous manner," the CHP said.

After that, the suspect allegedly crashed 20 seconds later, at the intersection of East 21st Street and 12th Avenue, where the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and two pedestrians -- a man and a woman in their 40s, both Oakland residents.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Hernandez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, felony hit-and-run and reckless evading.

The crash investigation involving the minivan is being investigated by the CHP. The fatality crash involving the pedestrian is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department.

The crash comes at a sensitive time for the CHP and Oakland police, whose leadership -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell -- have both advocated for loosening the rules governing how and when OPD officers can chase suspects.

Currently, OPD's policy allows officers to chase people suspected of a violent crime, people who used a gun while committing a crime and people who are suspected of having a gun in their possession.