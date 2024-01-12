San Jose

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in north San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in a deliberate hit-and-run in North San Jose that was the city's first homicide of the year, police said Friday.

Mikel McNack, 19, of Fremont, was taken into custody Thursday at a residence in Sacramento, police said.

He is accused in the death of a pedestrian who was shot and intentionally run down on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Decanso Drive and North First Street, police said.

San Jose 11 hours ago

Man dies in San Jose hit-and-run

San Jose Jan 11

Community helps San Jose students struggling with housing instability

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers are looking for a grey 2017 Infiniti QX30 SUV involved in the collision.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirmation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Van Brande at 4542@sanjoseca.gov, or at (408) 277-5283.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us