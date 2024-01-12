Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in north San Jose

A man has been arrested in a deliberate hit-and-run in North San Jose that was the city's first homicide of the year, police said Friday.

Mikel McNack, 19, of Fremont, was taken into custody Thursday at a residence in Sacramento, police said.

He is accused in the death of a pedestrian who was shot and intentionally run down on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Decanso Drive and North First Street, police said.

Officers are looking for a grey 2017 Infiniti QX30 SUV involved in the collision.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirmation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Van Brande at 4542@sanjoseca.gov, or at (408) 277-5283.