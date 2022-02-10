Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Civic Center BART Station: Officials

The Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco was closed Thursday following a shooting, and there was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions, according to BART.

BART officials said a person was taken into custody following the shooting, while a victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Muni buses 14 and 49 are operating between the Powell, Civic Center and 16th Street BART stations, and MUNI will accept BART tickets as fare.

There are no further details at this time.

9:20pm update: BART Police has taken into custody a suspect following a shooting that occurred at the Civic Center station. A victim has been transported to the hospital. The station is closed. Riders can use Muni for free. Trains are not yet allowed to run through the station. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 11, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.