Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Civic Center BART Station: Officials

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

The Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco was closed Thursday following a shooting, and there was a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions, according to BART.

BART officials said a person was taken into custody following the shooting, while a victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Muni buses 14 and 49 are operating between the Powell, Civic Center and 16th Street BART stations, and MUNI will accept BART tickets as fare.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

