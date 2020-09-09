Suspect Arrested in Arson Fire at Fairfield J.C. Penney Store

A suspect was detained Monday night in connection with an arson fire that did an estimated $100,000 in damage at the J.C. Penney store at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Fire Department responded shortly before midnight and found multiple fires inside the store.

Crews were able to quickly stem the fire with the help of the store's automatic sprinkler system, officials said, but there was "major smoke, water and heat damage" to the inventory.

Firefighters determined that the cause was arson based on evidence in the store.

Fairfield police worked with store personnel and learned of a possible suspect. Rafael Munguia, 54, of Fairfield was arrested Tuesday and booked into Solano County Jail for arson.