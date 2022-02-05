Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Former Cal Basketball Star on Oakland Freeway

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly freeway shooting on northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Friday evening, CHP officials said.

According to the CHP, Juan Angel Garcia, 25, of San Francisco was arrested Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday near the Broadway Avenue off-ramp of northbound I-880.

CHP officials said the victim had been traveling in a black Honda Civic near Oak Street. That's when Garcia, who was driving a black Lexus sedan drove to the left of the victim and fired into the victim’s car, striking him at least once.

After being struck by gunfire, the victim veered the car to the right, where it struck a guardrail before coming to a stop, CHP said.

Officials said Garcia immediately fled the scene.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, a witness called 911 after she saw a car veering on the freeway. The witness told dispatchers that she thought the driver may have had a medical emergency.

A CHP spokesperson said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in his car at the time of the incident.

NBC Bay Area learned Saturday the man killed in the shooting was former Cal Berkeley basketball player Gene Ransom, according to friends.

@CHP_GoldenGate have made an arrest in the deadly I-880 shooting.

Friends tell us the victim was legendary #GeneRansom a Cal Basketball Hall of Famer.

CHP officials said they obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia overnight and was taken into custody without incident Saturday morning.

Garcia was booked at the Alameda County Jail.

CHP said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are urged to contact CHP's investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.