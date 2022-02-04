Suspect Arrested in Milpitas Woman's Slaying, Body Found Buried in Backyard

Police arrested a suspect this week in the slaying of a 59-year-old Milpitas woman, in which the victim's body was buried in the alleged killer's backyard, according to the police department.

Micah James Dovlet, 34, of Milpitas, was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide in the death of the unidentified woman who had been reported missing for several days, police said.

The investigation started Monday when a Milpitas police officer conducted a welfare check on the victim at her home, police said. Nothing suspicious was found, but because the reporting party had not heard from the victim for several days, officers launched a missing person investigation and later met with family.

On Tuesday morning, officers found evidence of a violent crime near the victim’s home, and detectives took over the investigation, police said. Dovlet, who lived near the victim, was detained at that time.

That same day, a search of the victim’s home and Dovlet’s home indicated a homicide occurred, and Dovlet was later arrested, police said. The victim's body had not yet been recovered.

On Wednesday, detectives developed information on the location of the victim, and on Thursday, officers secured and searched Dovlet’s home a second time. With the help of crime scene investigators and technicians from multiple agencies, the victim’s body was found buried in the backyard, police said.

The victim was identified only as a 59-year-old woman, and her name was not yet released.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s crime lab, Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office and Milpitas Police Department's evidence technicians assisted in the investigation, police said.