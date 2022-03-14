San Jose

Suspect Arrested in Multiple Incidents of Indecent Exposure in San Jose

One incident happened near Ida Price Middle School

By Bay City News

Police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of exposing his genitals to girls on multiple occasions, including three last fall in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.

James Joseph Couch was arrested March 7 on suspicion of five counts of indecent exposure and three counts of annoying or molesting a child under 18.

On Oct. 27, a girl told police she was walking alone near Ida Price Middle School when a man stopped his vehicle next to her, asked for directions, and exposed his genitals.

Two other incidents, both involving a man in his car asking girls for directions, occurred on Nov. 3 and Dec. 15. In both cases, the man exposed himself to the girls, police said.

The suspect's description, sketch, and vehicle information were released, resulting in a victim reporting similar details about the suspect and vehicle.

In addition, another juvenile victim of a similar incident about a year ago came forward after seeing the sketch and description, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Chan #4370 of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102 or at 4370@sanjoseca.gov.

Crime tips can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be available from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

