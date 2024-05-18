Sacramento

Suspect arrested after stealing fire department pickup truck in Sacramento, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect is arrested after he stole a fire department’s pickup truck in Sacramento Saturday night, police say.

Sacramento police said the thief took off with the truck while it was parked at a fire station.

After officers and a police helicopter spotted the truck, they laid down spike strips to stop the driver.

But the suspect refused to get out. That’s when police had to toss pepper balls into the truck to get him out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspect was later taken into police into custody.

This article tagged under:

SacramentoCalifornia
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us