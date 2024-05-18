Suspect arrested after stealing fire department pickup truck in Sacramento, police say

A suspect is arrested after he stole a fire department’s pickup truck in Sacramento Saturday night, police say.

Sacramento police said the thief took off with the truck while it was parked at a fire station.

After officers and a police helicopter spotted the truck, they laid down spike strips to stop the driver.

But the suspect refused to get out. That’s when police had to toss pepper balls into the truck to get him out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspect was later taken into police into custody.